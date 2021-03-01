Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $25.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,047.00. 20,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,938.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,711.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

