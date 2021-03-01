Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 358 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $546.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,771. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.30 and its 200-day moving average is $530.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

