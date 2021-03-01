Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.