Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.30. 45,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,287. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.