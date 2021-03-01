Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.27. The company had a trading volume of 167,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,715. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $308.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

