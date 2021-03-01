Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

