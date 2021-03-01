Western Wealth Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.73. 82,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,288. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.09 and a 200 day moving average of $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

