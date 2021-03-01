Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $7.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913,301. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

