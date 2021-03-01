Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. 453,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,052,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

