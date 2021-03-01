Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,337 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.02. The stock had a trading volume of 151,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $199.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

