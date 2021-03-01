Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 791 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.01. 155,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,327,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.