Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.69. 53,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,819. The company has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

