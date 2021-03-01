Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $259.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $739.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock valued at $360,066,132 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

