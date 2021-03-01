Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 284,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,400. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

