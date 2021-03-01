Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,894 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.53. 1,580,400 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

