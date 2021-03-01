Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.90. 4,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,247. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

