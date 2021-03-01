Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $6.39. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 5,268,551 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $173.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

