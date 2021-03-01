WeTrust (TRST) One Day Volume Hits $179.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $589,515.58 and $179.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

