WHALE (WHALE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. WHALE has a market cap of $122.55 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 67.3% against the dollar. One WHALE token can currently be bought for approximately $23.39 or 0.00047793 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.70 or 0.00512223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00461163 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

