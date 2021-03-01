Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,198. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after acquiring an additional 173,401 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.