Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.