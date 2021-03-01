White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,202.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,090.71 and a 200-day moving average of $957.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

