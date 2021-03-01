White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,202.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,090.71 and a 200-day moving average of $957.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.