William Blair Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of KRTX opened at $124.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,954,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

