William Blair Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89).
Shares of KRTX opened at $124.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11.
In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,954,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.
