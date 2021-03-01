William Blair Comments on Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $64.87 on Monday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $523,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

