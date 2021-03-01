William Blair Weighs in on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $956.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $372,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.