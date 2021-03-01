William Blair Weighs in on Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.72) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

ALBO opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The firm has a market cap of $665.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

