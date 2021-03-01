Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the January 28th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.