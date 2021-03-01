Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $348.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.35.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

