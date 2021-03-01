Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,559.36

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,559.36 ($72.63) and last traded at GBX 5,546.84 ($72.47), with a volume of 73673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,310 ($69.38).

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIZZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,577.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,055.15.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

About Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

