Wolfgang Deml Sells 500 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $128,350.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $126,410.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00.

AGCO stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.71. 10,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

