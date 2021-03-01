Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Workday by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Workday by 82.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,069. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.56 and a 200 day moving average of $226.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

