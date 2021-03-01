World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

WWE stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

