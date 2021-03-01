World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Up 6.3%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.77 and last traded at $52.49. 2,468,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,423,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

