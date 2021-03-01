Worley Limited Announces Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3752 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

WYGPY traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. Worley has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

