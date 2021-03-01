Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.91

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.91 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 3648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Several brokerages have commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

