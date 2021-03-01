Wrapped BNB Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $578.71 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $258.72 or 0.00522778 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $578.71 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00519410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00076955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00452369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,480,182 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.