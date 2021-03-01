Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $320.43 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $615,536.56 and $2,622.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for approximately $320.43 or 0.00665747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00506028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00071432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00447132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187458 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.