Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $435.63 on Major Exchanges (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for about $435.63 or 0.00905118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $148,115.66 and $9,618.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00506028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00071432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00447132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187458 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.