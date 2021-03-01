WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

WW International stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in WW International by 267.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

