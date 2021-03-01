Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Sells $1,777,593.09 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 825,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,668. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $20,394,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

