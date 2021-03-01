Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in February

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $19.25 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.
About Wynn Macau
