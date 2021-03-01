Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in February

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $19.25 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

