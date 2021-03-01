xBTC Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One xBTC token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $28,443.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.00509855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00073530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00077781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.49 or 0.00466546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00183187 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,973,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,279,743 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

