Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading Down 5.9%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 1,022,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 560,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,439. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.