XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One XIO token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars.

