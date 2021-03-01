XMax 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $676,730.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. XMax has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $676,730.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.17 or 0.00781904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038532 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,232,081,183 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars.

