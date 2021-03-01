XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $1,891.87 or 0.03881576 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $135,232.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00511575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00071442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00450160 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

