XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPEV opened at $34.11 on Monday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.