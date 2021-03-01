xRhodium Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00005130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $6,160.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00046822 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016965 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,328,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,160 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.