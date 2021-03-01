XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $340.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.24 or 0.00508004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077293 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00282864 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.