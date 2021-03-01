Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) were up 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 2,171,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,043,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $488.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

